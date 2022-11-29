Officers who have led Pakistan Army so far
The chief of army staff (COAS) is the senior-most position in the Pakistan Army and is constitutionally appointed for a tenure of three years.
Till 1972, the person leading the army had a Commander-in-Chief title which was then upgraded to COAS.
The COAS has many responsibilities including command and control of the operational, combatant, medical, strategic, logistics, and training commands within the army.
Since Pakistan gained independence in 1947, the Pakistan Army has been led by 16 officials with the incumbent – General Asim Munir - being the 17th.
Here are all army officials who have served on the crucial position of COAS.
General Asim Munir
COAS General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan’s 17th army chief on November 29, 2022.
Gen Bajwa passed the baton of command to Gen Asim Munir during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
Gen Syed Asim Munir was the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
General (retd) Qamar Jawed Bajwa
He held the post of COAS from November 29, 2016, to November 29, 2022.
Gen (retd) Bajwa has the honor of being conferred the highest civilian accolades including Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
The others in the list before Gen (retd) Bajwa include:
-
PA-17408 General Raheel Sharif: 29 November 2013 - 29 November 2016
-
PA-12850 General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani: 29 November 2007 - 29 November 2013
-
PA-6920 General Pervez Musharraf: 7 October 1998 - 29 November 2007
-
PA-6399 General Jehangir Karamat: 12 January 1996 - 7 October 1998
-
PA-5977 General Abdul Waheed: 12 January 1993 - 12 January 1996
-
PA-5336 General Asif Nawaz Janjua: 16 August 1991 - 8 January 1993
-
PA-4064 General Mirza Aslam Beg: 17 August 1988 - 16 August 1991
-
PA- 1810 General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq: 1 March 1976 - 17 August 1988
-
PA-124 General Tikka Khan: 3 March 1972 - 1 March 1976
-
PA-457 General Gul Hassan: 20 December 1971- 2 March 1972
-
PA-98 General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan: 18 September 1966 - 20
December 1971
-
PA-28 General Muhammad Musa: 27 October 1958 - 17 September 1966
-
PA-10 Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan: 17 January 1951 - 26 October 1958
-
IA-38 General Douglas David Gracey D: February 1948 - April 1951
-
General Sir Frank Walter Messervy: August 1947 - February 1948