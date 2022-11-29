Officers who have led Pakistan Army so far

The chief of army staff (COAS) is the senior-most position in the Pakistan Army and is constitutionally appointed for a tenure of three years.

Till 1972, the person leading the army had a Commander-in-Chief title which was then upgraded to COAS.

The COAS has many responsibilities including command and control of the operational, combatant, medical, strategic, logistics, and training commands within the army.

Since Pakistan gained independence in 1947, the Pakistan Army has been led by 16 officials with the incumbent – General Asim Munir - being the 17th.

Here are all army officials who have served on the crucial position of COAS.

General Asim Munir

COAS General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan’s 17th army chief on November 29, 2022.

Gen Bajwa passed the baton of command to Gen Asim Munir during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Gen Syed Asim Munir was the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General (retd) Qamar Jawed Bajwa

He held the post of COAS from November 29, 2016, to November 29, 2022.

Gen (retd) Bajwa has the honor of being conferred the highest civilian accolades including Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The others in the list before Gen (retd) Bajwa include: