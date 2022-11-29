Watch Live
Money » Finance

Depleting reserves likely to boost as Pakistan gets $500m from AIIB

Funds have been deposited in State Bank of Pakistan
Shakeel Ahmed Nov 29, 2022
<p>PHOTO: AIIB/FILE</p>

The board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday transferred $500 million to Pakistan as financing.

The news was announced by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

The financing is part of $1.5 billion Building Resilience Under Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Program of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) which will help improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The bank has released this amount after approval from its board, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said.

The program aims to support the government’s efforts to deal with the adverse impacts of devastating floods, supply chain disruptions, rising energy and fuel prices and inflation.

FOREIGN RESERVES

AIIB

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Hafeez Shaikh Nov 29, 2022 03:22pm
Financial genius finally broke the ice!!! Now we wait for the usd to go to 180-185 level
Reply

