Murree admin issues high alert, sets up snow camps to avert another tragedy

The Murree administration on Tuesday issued high alert and established snow camps at different spots around the hill station after last year’s tragedy that claimed 22 lives.

The highway authority has also completed all their preparations to maintain traffic flow during the snow season.

Additional security personnel have been deployed in Murree to help visitors in case of any emergency.

Earlier, the Murree administration said that the Punjab government had decided to buy heavy machinery for clearing snow apart from enhancing the number of emergency responders deputed around the hill station.

The Murree administration had allocated and passed a tender to purchase heavy machinery worth Rs1.3 billion.

Last year due to the sheer negligence of the district administration, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the narrow roads leading to the hill-station.

Thousands spent their night trapped in their cars which were then buried under the snow.

As a result, around 22 people had died. Rescue officials said the victims were found dead in their vehicles, some possibly dying of carbon monoxide poisoning overnight.

The dead included a family of four daughters and two sons, all under 15 years of age.

Personnel of armed forces and emergency services rescued people from at least 24,000 vehicles stranded by heavy snow.