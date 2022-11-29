Rupee witnesses rare day of stability against US dollar

In a rare development, the rupee on Tuesday managed to close the trading day with no net changes in value from the previous day.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon, it showed zero change in value against the greenback during interbank trading.

The net lack of change came to pass even though the rupee had lost 16 paisas during early morning trading as the value of the rupee fell from yesterday’s closing value of Rs223.95 to Rs224.11.

However, the news that Pakistan had received another tranche of $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday afternoon helped bolster the rupee to regain the lost value.

On Monday, the value of the rupee fell by a paisa to Rs223.95 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the rupee’s spot rate was seen dropping by two paisas on Friday.

The rupee marked losses worth around 11 paisas to depreciate to Rs223.92 against the US dollar during interbank trading.

The rupee’s current depreciation run against the US dollar began on Wednesday, after experiencing a brief upswing the day before.

With economic instability, the rupee has lost value in five consecutive sessions in the interbank market, but has managed to remain in the Rs223 range.

Open market

In the open currency market since Friday, the value of rupee remained unchanged at Rs231, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs228.75.