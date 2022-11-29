Rupee slumps for fifth consecutive day against US dollar

Pakistani rupee declined by 16 paisas to settle at Rs224.11 against the US dollar Tuesday during trading in the interbank market.

On Monday, the value of the rupee fell by a paisa to Rs223.95 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the rupee’s spot was seen to be dropping by two paisas on Friday.

The rupee marked losses of around 11 paisas to Rs223.92 against the US dollar during interbank trading.

The depreciation run for the rupee against the US dollar began on Wednesday, after experiencing a brief upswing a day before.

With economic instability, the rupee has lost consecutively five sessions in the interbank market, but remained within the level of Rs223.

Open market

In the open currency market since Friday, the value of rupee remained unchanged at Rs231, respectively.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs228.75.