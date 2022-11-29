Xiaomi 13 series all set to come out on December 1

The Xiaomi 13 series will launch on December 1 in China. The Chinese technology titan has stated that the range would consist of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The Beijing based tech company has not revealed any information about the hardware or aesthetics of these phones. Nonetheless, they have now announced that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power their upcoming flagship series.

High-end OLED displays with a 1.61 mm bottom bezel have been confirmed for the Xiaomi 13 series.

At the event, MIUI 14, Buds 4, and Watch S2 will all be unveiled.

Xiaomi Watch S2 will also make its first appearance in China.

The screen on this smartwatch is round, and it will be available with a number of different bands. In addition to a revamped health management system, it will have a professional sports mode.

Additionally, we will see the debut of the Xiaomi Buds 4 in-ear noise-cancelling true wireless stereo (TWS) headphones. They’ll be available in three different colours: black (“Moon Shadow”), white (“Salt Lake”), and green (“Wilderness”).