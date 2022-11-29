Watch Live
Mother, daughter die as police van hit them on Srinagar Highway

Case registered under sections of accidental death
Adil Tanoli Nov 29, 2022
A mother and daughter on Tuesday died after they got hit by a police mobile van on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

The police took the driver in custody and registered a case against him.

The woman along with her daughter was crossing the road near Sector G-9, and they got hit by a police mobile van.

Both victims died on the spot.

The deceased woman had been identified as Soraya Bibi, while the daughter’s name is Alia.

The victims were Afghan citizens, however they lived in Golra area in Islamabad.

Another girl had also been injured in the accident, who was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

A case had been registered in the N-9 police station under the provisions of accidental death, however the police van driver had been arrested.

