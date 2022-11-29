General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan’s 17th army chief

Outgoing military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday handed over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

General Asim Munir is the 17th army chief and the first COAS who served as the director general (DG) of Military Intelligence (MI) and primary spy agency - ISI.

Gen Bajwa passed the baton of command to Gen Asim Munir - who was chosen to lead the country’s army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24 - during the ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

The command stick of the Pakistan Army is made of traditional Malacca cane.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, federal ministers, and former and senior military officials were present on the occasion. Former army chiefs Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif and Gen (retd) Kiyani also attended the ceremony.

Bajwa stresses unity among institutions

In his farewell address prior to handing over command to the new chief, Gen (retd) Bajwa stressed the need for institutions to work together for the nation’s progress.

He said that he was proud to be part of the bravest army in the world which never refrained from giving sweat and blood for the sake of the motherland.

He wished success for new COAS Asim Munir for the future, saying that he is capable and would leave no stone unturned in performing his duties.

Ex-COAS said the army encountered many challenges including terrorism under his command, and he is proud to be a part of it.

He also thanked the 16th Battalion of the Baloch Regiment which played a vital role throughout his military career.

The former army chief said that he is retiring today but his spiritual connection with the army will stay forever.

Who is the new COAS Gen Asim Munir?

General Asim Munir on Tuesday assumed the charge as the 17th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan Army.

Before he was nominated the army chief, he was serving as the Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

Gen Syed Asim Munir is the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has stepped down today.

After graduating from the Officers Training School (OTS) in Mangla, Gen Munir was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment when he first joined the military.

As a brigadier, he was in charge of the forces that were part of Force Command Northern Areas. He reported to General Bajwa, who was the Commander of X Corps at the time.

Aside from this, he was given the position of Director General of Military Intelligence (MI) at the beginning of 2017, and then Director General (DG) of the ISI in October 2018.

After eight months, Gen Munir was handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps. Two years later, he was promoted to the position of Quartermaster General in the GHQ.

During his time posting in Saudi Arabia, he memorized the whole Quran, earning the title of “Hafiz-e-Quran”.

The 17th course of Officers Training School in Mangla bestowed the Sword of Honor to Gen Munir.

Additionally, he has been honored with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award.

His retirement date from service was November 27, but it was frozen.