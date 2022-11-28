‘Bhaijan’ of business community SM Muneer passes away

Prominent businessman dubbed as the ‘Bhaijan’ of the local business community and patron-in-chief of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry SM Muneer passed away in Karachi on Monday.

Chairman of the Din Group of Industries, the 84-year-old had attended an event on Monday afternoon, sitting alongside Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. He also met with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala.

The last image: SM Muneer presents a shield to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday, November 28. PHOTO: SAMAA TV

Muneer had served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), apart from serving on the board of governors of several educational institutions, including the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and Greenwich College.

Hailing from the historic craftsman town of Chiniot in Punjab, he also served as chairman of the Chiniot Anjuman Islamia, which runs several welfare hospitals, maternity homes, schools and colleges in Karachi, Faisalabad and Chiniot.

Operating an export-oriented group dealing in textile, leather and farm products, Muneer received the Best Export Performance trophy from the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Gold Medallion Award from the International Export Association.

He also received the ‘Sitara-e-Isaar’ and the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ in 2006 and 2007, respectively from the President of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding public services for the cause of humanity.

SM Muneer was awarded the “Life Time Achievement Award” by the President of Pakistan in the President House in 2012, and also awarded Life Time Achievement Award in the same year in the City of Markham (Canada) by Mayor Frank Scarpitti in the presence of members of parliament.

Such was his presence in the local business community that at one point, the business community would gather once every month to celebrate their ‘Bhaijan’s birthday – complete with a cake.

While it is unknown just how the tradition came to be established, but it continued because through it SM Muneer played the role of elder brother to the entire business community and the small “celebration” helped bring the community together.

Condolences pour in

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his shock and grief at learning about Muneer’s passing, noting that he had spent the afternoon with the businessman.

He paid tribute to Muneer and said that he had done a lot for the development of industry in Pakistan.

FPCCI Acting President Sulaiman Chawla also paid tribute to SM Muneer for what he had done for the community, particularly during his tenure as chamber president.

Moreover, he recalled the services he had given in terms of industrial development in the country and of creating jobs.