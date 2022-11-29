Ghotki incident: Murad admits law and order situation in Sindh not idea

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday admitted that the law and order situation was not ideal but the province had been purged of ‘no-go’ areas.

He said this in response to a question posed by Grand Democratic Alliance lawmaker Nand Kumar Goklani on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Monday. Goklani had asked why the police had failed in their operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur?

“Did the police not have any weapons? Were there political appointments in police?

He added that the law and order situation in these areas was quite poor and at least five officers were killed at Ghotki. He asked why wasn’t the paramilitary Rangers summoned for the operation against dacoits.

In Kandhkot and Kashmore, police are not safe themselves, how can they keep people safe, he asked as he sought accountability for the Rs120 billion annual budget for law and order in province.

“Police are busy giving protocol,” he alleged.

Responding to the question, Shah said that in 2007, when he drove from Sukkur to Lakhi, he would need a squad of armed police and the army to protect him.

Asked about the Ghotki incident where several police officers were gunned down while chasing dacoits, he said that the police went in to retrieve people who had been kidnapped by the dacoits when the officers were ambushed and killed. He added that the dacoits involved in the ambush were killed in an encounter.

He added that dacoits who attacked police officers in Shikarpur were also killed in clashes with police.

Moreover, he said that during the past year, law enforcement agencies had killed 23 dacoits during encounters in Kashmore over the past year.

In 15 months, 29 dacoits were killed in encounters with the police in Shikarpur, while some 586 suspects were arrested while 30 gangs were eliminated.

Stating that today there is no ‘no-go’ area in the province, he admitted that the law and order situation was far from ideal, and that the law enforcement agencies have a lot of work to do to maintain the peace in the province.

Dissolution of assemblies

Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) move for the dissolution of assemblies, the Sindh chief minister said that there was no constitutional crisis in the country.

“If Imran Khan Sahib wants to dissolve the assemblies, he can do so, the general election would be held in time,” he said.