McCullum does not expect high scoring Pindi test against Pakistan

England Coach and former New Zealand Test Cricketer Brendon McCullum on Monday said that his side will try to play their natural, aggressive game in the upcoming Rawalpindi test match and that both sides possess a bowling lineup that can rock the other team.

Addressing his press conference before the first of three tests between Pakistan and England, McCullum said that, conditions permitting, they will try to play their game of aggressive cricket.

“We will respect the conditions, but if we are given that option, we will take it,” he said, adding, “it is the most authentic to the lineup that we have.”

Scoring

Asked how many runs he expects the English side to score on the slow pitches of Rawalpindi, McCullum remained coy, stating that both sides possess a bowling lineup that can rock the other side.

“Run scoring will be very difficult,” he said, adding that it was unlikely any side would score 500 runs.

England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. PHOTO: ONLINE

“We will see what the conditions are and adapt to those conditions,” he said, adding that the Pakistani side has world-class players littered across the squad with players who have played across the world, and that shows they are adaptive to the conditions.

“That is the one advantage of having played overseas a lot,” he said.

Talent sprinkled around Pakistani side

Asked about what chances he fancied against Pakistan and what the threats were, McCullum said that Pakistan might not have Shaheen Shah Afridi, which is a big loss, but they have a well-rounded squad.

“It is a very good Pakistan squad. It is well-rounded with experience and youth,” he said, adding, “you look at the team sheet, and you see talent.”

McCullum said that while the talent in the Pakistani team may not necessarily be developed talent but it was talent nonetheless.

“And you need to respect that and be well researched and well planned and also find an opportunity to put that talent under pressure,” he said, noting that when young Pakistani talent first breaks onto the scene, not much is known about them and which can contribute to the overall danger they can pose.

