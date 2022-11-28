PTI resolved to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies: Fawad Chaudhry

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resolved on Monday to follow through on its chairman’s announcement to leave all assemblies said that PTI’s leadership has endorsed the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the party’s top leadership in Lahore on Monday, PTI General Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the party has principally resolved to dissolve the two provincial assemblies where they rule.

His statement goes beyond Imran’s original announcement to ‘leave’ all the assemblies.

Fawad added that a meeting of the parliamentary party of Punjab and KP assemblies has been summoned on Friday and Saturday respectively to discuss the constitutional crises and finalizing a date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

The meeting also decided that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son MNA Moonis Elahi will also be taken into confidence on Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of the discussions during Monday’s meeting said that most party members emphasized that they must dissolve the assemblies instead of simply resigning from their seats.

During the meeting barrister Babar Awan and Barrister Ali Zafar also outlined the constitutional complications and legal procedures for the dissolution of the assemblies.

They were reportedly of the view that if PTI simply tender resignations en masse, the government could establish a caretaker government while after dissolution of the assemblies, a caretaker setup could work under the existing chief ministers.

They said that after dissolution of the assemblies, the government will have to conduct fresh elections at any cost.