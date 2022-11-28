Gold prices spike to over Rs0.16m per tola

The price of gold in Pakistan surged by around 1.1% on Monday to climb above Rs0.16 million for a tola.

Data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the cost for a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,750 on Monday to the level of Rs161,300.

It is amongst the highest price of gold recorded in the country’s history.

For 24 karat gold, 10 grams cost Rs138,288. The price of gold rose by Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, price of 22 karat of gold remained stangnant at Rs126,765.

In the international market, gold saw its prices increase of around $4 to rise to $1,759.

The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs1,710 per tola for 24 karat gold.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram of silver was Rs1,466.04/

In the international market, the price of silver remained at $21.45.