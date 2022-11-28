English cricket Ben Stokes announce to donate match fees for flood effectees

Setting the right example, English cricketer and captain of the England test team Ben Stokes on Monday announced to donate his match fees for the entire series towards flood relief efforts.

In a message posted on the social media site Twitter, Stokes said that that the game had given him a lot in life and he felt that it was only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket.

“I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal,” he said.

Having returned to Pakistan to play tests after having already played Twenty20s and one-day interationals, said that it was great to return to Pakistan, albeit to play in the historic test series.

“To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting,” he said, adding that “There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.

He said that the floods which devastated Pakistan earlier this year was quite sad and that it continues to have a significant impact on the country and its people.

“Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding,” he commented.

In reply to his tweet, Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram appreciated Stokes for this generous gesture.

“What an incredible human you are. I speak for Pakistan when I say Thank you.”

The England cricket team is currently in Pakistan to play three test matches against the national cricket team.