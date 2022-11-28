As crushing begins in Sindh and Punjab, flood impact on sugar production worries govt

Even as sugar crushing begins in Sindh and Punjab despite being delays over price, the government is calculating the impact the floods would have on overall sugar production this yea.

On Monday, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided at the Finance Division a meeting to discuss the demand and supply of sugar in the country.

In a statement issued by the finance ministry, the senator reviewed data on the available stock as well as future demand of sugar in Pakistan.

He was told that currently, sufficient stocks of sugar are available in the country and that sugar mills have started crushing the sugar cane in Sindh and Punjab which will augment demand.

However, the forum was informed that the flood damage would impact sugar production in Sindh and that it is expected that it would be far lower than last year.

Dar emphasized the need to preserve strategic stocks of sugar to maintain price of the commodity and provide maximum relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary National Food Security and Research, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance and NFS&R.