PPP leads AJK LG polls with 88 seats in tightly contested election

As the vote count in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) local bodies polls continue, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged in a leading position.

PPP won 88 seats, settling a head of the chasing pack.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was second with 84 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was third with 80 seats.

Moreover, 22 candidates of Muslim Conference, one of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and 153 independent candidates had also managed to win seats in the LG polls.

As many as 1,314 polling stations had been set up in the division, he said that 418 polling stations had been declared sensitive and 257 others as highly sensitive.

Around 4,500 personnel of AJK police had been deployed across the division while army troops were also available for security during elections.

After the phase-wised competition of elections in AJK, the development funds in the region will be spent through local councils instead of members of the AJK Assembly.