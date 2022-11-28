Showbiz star reveals why celebrity marriages don’t last

Famous Pakistani actor, Amar Khan, in a recent interview shared her thoughts on why the divorce rate is increasing in the Pakistani showbiz.

This year, many couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry parted ways including, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Sana and Fakhr Jafri, Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque, Aima Baig and Shehbaz and Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan.

Amar Khan, who was the guest in the latest episode of Fuchsia Magazine’s Pyar, Zindagi aur Karachi, also shared her views on Pakistani showbiz’s couples’ marriages not lasting long.

The Baddua actor said, “There could be many reasons behind a marriage breaking up, but one should always prioritize love over career.”

She added that when people marry inside the industry, there often comes competition between partners. There is sometimes a lack of tranquility as people generally start prioritizing work over their relationship.

She said that seeing all this does affect her as she belongs to the same field.