No learning: Year after a dozen died, Murree admin fails to bolster rescue services

A year after nearly a dozen people had died trapped in the snow, the Murree district administration has failed to learn its lesson and purchase necessary machinery to clean snow-covered streets or rescue trapped people.

A source inside the Murree administration said that following last year’s tragedy and a decision by the court earlier in the year which held the district administration responsible for the incident, the Punjab government had decided to buy heavy machinery for clearing snow apart from enhancing the number of emergency responders deputed around the hill station.

The Murree administration had allocated and passed a tender to purchase heavy machinery worth Rs1.3 billion. But with the snowy season about to begin, the district administration has yet o to fill the tender.

A source inside the Murree administration said that the 21 vacancies as emergency staff created, have yet to be filled either as a ban was imposed on recruiting in government departments.

Last year due to the sheer negligence of the district administration, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the narrow roads leading to the hill-station.

Thousands spent their night trapped in their cars which were then buried under the snow.

As a result, around 22 people had died. Rescue officials said the victims were found dead in their vehicles, some possibly dying of carbon monoxide poisoning overnight. The dead included a family of four daughters and two sons, all under 15 years of age.

Personnel of armed forces and emergency services rescued people from at least 24,000 vehicles stranded by heavy snow.

Thousands of drivers and their passengers stuck in the snow were provided with blankets and food.

Murree, a rustic mountainside town 21 miles northeast of Islamabad, is a popular tourist destination that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.