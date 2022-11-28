WATCH: Muslim student schools Indian professor for calling him a ‘terrorist’

A video of a Muslim student has gone viral showing him confronting a university professor who referred to him as a “terrorist” during class.

The 45-second clip quickly went viral on Twitter, showing a college student confronting his professor after he was allegedly called a “Muslim terrorist” in class.

The video was posted by user Rukunuddin BaibarS with the caption: “Listen till end…Look at this teacher telling Muslim student ‘T’

A student in a blue shirt is seen on camera arguing with his teacher as other students look on.

“You are just like my kid,” the teacher is said. To which the student replied, “if a father this, I will disown him.”

“No, it’s not, Sir, it’s not. 26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny. Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?” student said.

“How can you call me like that? In front of so many people? In class. You’re a professional, you’re teaching,” he added.

The teacher later apologized to the student, as seen in the video.

When the teacher says ‘sorry’, the student replies, “sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here”.