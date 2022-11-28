Imran asks SC ‘where is justice?’ for Azam Swati

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan asked the Supreme Court (SC) why it has not taken notice of the nefarious treatment of his party’s Senator Azam Swati.

Ex-PM’s tweet came after the re-arrest of Swati on Sunday on charges of tweeting against the military high-ups.

Imran – taking to his Twitter account – recalled Article 14 of the Constitution which addresses the inviolability of the dignity of man.

He asked if the provision was reserved for only powerful people while others were vulnerable to the unfairness similar to what Swati faced.

PTI chief also noted that the detained sought justice from the top court for weeks but to no avail and was eventually put in jail when he reacted.

“Senator Swati was stripped naked, tortured, humiliated through an illegal video sent to his wife. For weeks he has sought justice from SC to no avail. So when he reacts in justifiable anger & frustration, he is put in jail & at last count 15 FIRs registered against him across Pak,” he expressed.

Ex-PM said, “Again, I ask our Honourable judges where is the justice in all this? Is the Article 14 Constitutional provision only to be applied selectively for the high & mighty State functionaries?”