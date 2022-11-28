No option left: MQM-P, PPP thrash out modalities for upcoming local govt election

With the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deciding to hold second phase of local government elections in Sindh early next year, the two major contesting parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) put their heads together on Monday to thrash out mutually acceptable terms.

Both the MQM-P and the PPP have directly and indirectly expressed reservations over holding the second phase of local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions,

But with no option left, leaders of the two parties, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met in Islamabad on Monday.

Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque, PPP’s Dr Asim Hussain and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were also present in the meeting.

They discussed current political situation and next municipal elections to be held in Pakistan.

Siddiqui said that MQM will continue playing a positive role in the government.

Zardari said that taking everyone along in a national government was their success.

While not opposing it, the PPP has sought to postpone the second phase of elections on pretext or another for the past four months.

On the other hand, the MQM has come out and expressed its reservations over holding elections on the current delimitations based on what it termed was a flawed census.