Farewell visit: Outgoing COAS General Bajwa meets President Alvi

Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on President Arif Alvi as part of his farewell meetings.

As reported by SAMAA TV, the chief of army staff (COAS) - who is set to retire on November 29 - met President Arif Alvi at ​​the President House.

The president expressed good wishes for the outgoing army chief and hailed his services for Pakistan Army.

SAMAA TV reported that General Bajwa will also call on PM Shehbaz Sharif today.