Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Farewell visit: Outgoing COAS General Bajwa meets President Alvi

He will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today
Samaa Web Desk Nov 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: ISPR</p>

Photo: ISPR

Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on President Arif Alvi as part of his farewell meetings.

As reported by SAMAA TV, the chief of army staff (COAS) - who is set to retire on November 29 - met President Arif Alvi at ​​the President House.

The president expressed good wishes for the outgoing army chief and hailed his services for Pakistan Army.

SAMAA TV reported that General Bajwa will also call on PM Shehbaz Sharif today.

President Arif Alvi

PM Shehbaz Sharif

COAS Bajwa

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div