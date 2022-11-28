ECP rules out possibility of general elections even if PTI quits provincial assemblies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) quits from all assemblies, by-elections will be held on all vacant seats.

According to the ECP spokesperson, by-polls would be held under constitutional procedure if any provincial assembly is dissolved.

He said Rs50 to Rs70 million will be required for holding a by-poll in any of the provincial constituencies.

Furthermore, he added that by-elections in 411 provincial constituencies will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if PTI resorts to the dissolution of provincial legislatures.

Ruling out the perception that PTI calling it quits from assemblies would pave way for general elections, he said that there is no specific law regarding the announcement of general elections if a certain number of seats are vacated.

Explaining the procedure, the spokesperson said that the public representatives are elected for a tenure of five years and if their seats get vacant due to any reason, they are filled through by-polls within two months.

The spokesperson said organization of general elections in a year would be a difficult task, but they are bound by the law.