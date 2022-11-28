The last card: Khawaja Asif dismisses Imran’s threats to leave assemblies

In the government’s first formal reaction to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to leave assemblies, Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said termed the threat as admittance that the opposition had played all of their failed tricks and cards to regain power.

In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, the defense minister said that Imran Khan has been attempting to manipulate the law and constitution to serve his interests.

On Imran’s threat that of leaving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, Asif dismissed it, noting that all that will happen is that by-elections will be held on the vacant seats in both assemblies.

Further, Asif claimed more than half of PTI’s parliamentary members are in contact with the government and had had expressed an unwillingness to resign.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has never taken big risk over any decision and always opts to side with the heavier or winning political side and that despite his claims of dissolving assemblies within 60 seconds of receiving the signal from Imran would all come to naught.

Govt focuses on economy

Asif said that the government’s top priority right now is to stabilize the economy.

He added that the government is working to eliminate inflation from the country, and revive the economy before general elections are held.

Asif questions Imran’s double standards

The defense minister pointed out Imran Khan’s duopoly, where he was using government assets such as helicopters with reckless abandon on one hand and raising questions on senior army officers on the other.

“Imran Khan is an egoistic person, look at what he said about the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS),” Asif said.