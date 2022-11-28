WATCH: Ranveer Singh reveals trailer release date for Cirkus

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, has announced the trailer release date of his upcoming multi-starer movie Cirkus.

A few days ago, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a video on his Instagram account introducing the entire cast of the movie.

View this post on Instagram

Now, Singh, taking to his Instagram account uploaded a video revealing the trailer release date for the movie featuring the whole ‘Cirkus Family’.

The video begins with the entire team of Cirkus as they go on to talk about the 60s era and how the time was very simple.

The video features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles.

Finally, they announced that the trailer will be released on December 2, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

The movie is slated to release on December 23, this year.