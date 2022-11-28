Some forces don’t like to see Pak Army being apolitical: Outgoing COAS General Bajwa

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army has decided to become apolitical but a faction doesn’t like to see military out of politics.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, he was of the view that the military has always played a significant role in stabilizing the internal rifts and creating a balance in global politics through military diplomacy.

The Pakistan Army has faced criticism many times for being apolitical, however Gen Bajwa was of the opinion that this tradition will help democracy prevail and flourish in Pakistan and promote political stability.

Message to youth

COAS Bajwa said that no nation is secure by its defence forces alone and cannot succeed without the support of people, especially the large, dynamic and industrious youth of Pakistan, which constitutes around 60% of the country’s population.

“Pakistan’s armed forces draw their strength and support from Pakistani nation and this support keeps us motivated in confronting the threats to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal security,” he said.

In his message to the youth, the army chief advised them to devote their time and energy towards education and skill development.

“Honest toil and selfless exertion are the basis of a progressive society.”

He also urged the youth to ensure that they are shielded from divisive propaganda and information warfare that seeks to polarize society and erode mutual trust.

“Pakistan should always come first — before any other marker of identity.”