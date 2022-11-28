Warning: Carrying betel nuts (Chalia) to Turkiye may get you in deep trouble

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday put a complete ban on carrying areca nut - commonly known as betel nut or Chalia in Urdu - for passengers traveling to Turkiye.

In a circular, CAA warned the passengers to strictly avoid carrying betel nut packets while traveling to Turkiye from Pakistan.

Although, consumption of areca nuts is common in Pakistan but according to the Turkish law, it falls under the category of narcotics.

Therefore, carrying or exporting chalia to Turkey is banned.

CAA spokesperson added that carrying areca nut or betel nut to Turkey would be against the law and travelers must strictly follow the rules.