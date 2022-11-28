Winter chills increase as shallow fog descends

The weather across the the country will remain cold and dry on Monday as some plain areas reported presence of shallow fog in the early morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Center, the lowest temperature for the day is expected to be recorded in Skardu where the mercury is expected to plummet to -6 degrees Celsius.

Mostly, though, the weather was epxepted to remain clear but cold and dry across the country.

In the northern areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan there was a layer of extreme cold with minimum temperatures in most areas either near freezing point or ranging to several degrees below freezing.

In KP, thhe lowest temperature of one degrees celsius is expected in Dir.

Peshawar will see the mercury plummet to four degrees celsius, while Chitral will fall to six degrees celsius.

In GB, Skardu will have a low temperature of minus six degrees celsius while Gilgit city will see a low of minus three degrees celsius.

In Balochcistan, Quetta will have a minimum temperature of minus two degrees celsius.

In the plains of Punjab, Lahore will have a low temperature of nine degrees celsius. It will be a similar story in Multan and Faisalabad as well.

The coldest region in Punjab will be Murree where the temperature will plummet to three degrees celsius.

In Sindh, Karachi will remain relatively warm with a high of 30 - 32 degrees celsius and a low of 16 degrees celsius.

It will be a similar story in Hyderabad while in Sukkur, the lowest temperature will be 12 degrees celsius.

The federal capital of Islamabad will see a low of five degrees celsius while in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad will also see temperatures fall to five degrees celsius.

Fog

The fog forecasting division said that there was no fog in most parts of the country, but some moderate fog (which limits visibility to 51-200 meters) was found on the Sialkot - Lahore Motorway in the early mornin.

In Punjab, some shallow fog was reported between Pindi Bhattian - Lahore and Kallar Kahar - Pindi Bhattian. Shallow fog in the early morning was also reported on the Lahore - Abdul Hakim motorway.

Shallow fog was also reported on the Multan - Sukkur Motorway as well as the Pindi Bhattian - Multan and Faisalabad - Multan motorways.