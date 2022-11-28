WATCH: What happens when a person falls into lava lake?

A Twitter handle, Historic Vids, posted an old video of an experiment where someone threw a 30-kilogram bundle of organic waste into Erta Ale, an active volcano in Ethiopia, to see what would happen if a person fell into it.

The waste matter has the same physiology as a human and will react the same way.

The video demonstrates how the organic matter sinks as it enters the lava lake after the initial layer of solidified ash that forms over the molten lava breaks.

After that, the bubbles of the lava fountain emerge and expand in reaction to the damage.

There have been 8.8 million views and close to 200,000 likes on the video since it was first shared.

The video was initially posted by a YouTube channel, Photovolcanica, with a description that says, “The lake reacts with violent lava fountaining activity, presumably in part due to steam produced from the organic matter.”