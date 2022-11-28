PTI huddle due in Lahore today to discuss Imran’s threat of leaving Punjab, KP assemblies

Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a meeting on Monday (today) in Lahore to discuss the date of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

During a public rally in Rawalpindi, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced en masse resignations from all provincial assemblies.

However, he said that they would finalize a date for the step after consultation.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter account and disclosed that the leadership meeting for the purpose will take place today.

He added that the date of en masse resignations from Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will also be consulted.

After en masse resignations from all provincial assemblies, 64% of the seats nationwide will get vacant, which will pave the way for general elections.