Rupee continues to slip up against US dollar

Pakistani rupee continued to experience trouble for the fourth consecutive day, extending losses by another 37 paisas on Monday morning.

The value of the rupee registered a marginal decline of two paisas against the US dollar on Friday, depreciating to Rs223.94 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

On Thursday, the rupee saw losses of around 11 paisas to Rs223.92 against the greenback.

The rupee started declining against the US dollar on Wednesday, after experiencing a brief upswing on Tuesday.

By contrast, on Tuesday, the interbank market saw the rupee extending gains by 0.11% to rise to Rs223.42, putting an end to the US dollar’s seven-day winning streak.

Open market

In the open currency market since Friday, the value of rupee remain unchanged at Rs231.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs228.75.