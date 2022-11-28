WhatsApp to release two new features in future updates

WhatsApp, a messaging service, is developing a group chat mute shortcut as a new feature.

According to WABetaInfo, it will now be simpler to turn off the group messaging notifications.

Two weeks ago, WhatsApp’s beta version included the option to automatically turn off notifications for groups.

The WhatsApp desktop beta is currently in development, and a future release will include the mute shortcut for group conversations.

Additionally, the messaging service is developing a feature that would let users add voice messages to status updates for iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to submit voice messages up to 30 seconds long with written status updates.

In the event that they don’t type any text in this section, the microphone symbol will appear. The feature is still being worked on and is not yet complete.