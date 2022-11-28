Lahore child kidnapped, tortured and killed

A two-and-a-half-year-old child, Zeeshan, who had been kidnapped, was found tortured and killed near the Chohang area in Lahore, police said.

While playing outside his house on Sunday evening, Zeeshan’s family said he suddenly went missing.

Perturbed, the family started a search for their missing child and later found his tortured body in a cemetery in the morning.

The family of the child, however, had not filed any complaint in the police station over their child going missing and continued to search for Zeeshan on their own.

Police said that initial investigations had unearthed that Zeeshan was strangled to death, however the actual cause of death will be disclosed after complete investigation, autopsy and forensic analysis, says police.