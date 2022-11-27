Imran’s gambit to dissolve assemblies will be decisive: Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that Imran Khan entrusted Punjab government to PML-Q, and they would not take more than a minute to dissolve the provincial assembly once the former premier instructs them.

In a video message, Punjab CM said that they are the people who would never abandon those they walk with.

He said that the Punjab government is Imran Khan’s government, and they would not think about dissolving the assembly when the former prime minister would ask them so.

Elahi said that with the gambit of dissolving the provincial assemblies, Imran Khan’s political strategy has entered the decisive round.

He asserted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 27kms sprawled government in the center would not be able to survive 27 hours when they would resign from the assemblies.