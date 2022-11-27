Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5pm | SAMAA TV | 27th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 5pm | SAMAA TV | 27th November 2022 Nov 27, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 5pm | SAMAA TV | 27th November 2022 Recommended Misleading information on social media regarding COAS family assets: ISPR Italy declares state of emergency after deadly landslide Imran blinks, decides to withdraw PTI from all assemblies Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam? ATR passenger aircraft makes emergency landing at IIA Decision imminent: PMO receives summary of six names for new COAS