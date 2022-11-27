Misleading information on social media regarding COAS family assets: ISPR

Misleading information is being shared on social media regarding Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his family assets, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the ISPR strongly condemned the nefarious campaign against the army chief saying that misleading figures have been shared on social media regarding the assets of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family, these figures were exaggerated on the basis of assumptions.

“It is absolutely based on a contradiction of facts, fabrications and malice.”

All assets of the army chief, his wife, and his family have been declared in FBR and they filed tax returns regularly. Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are accountable to the tax authorities for their assets, ISPR stated.

Earlier, two inland revenue officers had been sacked for their involvement in leaking tax data of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his family.

The preliminary inquiry report of the case had been submitted to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Subsequently, Inland Revenue Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Atif Nawaz Waraich have been removed from their posts.

The officers are being investigated regarding the matter of data leak under sections 198 and 216 of Income Tax Ordinance.

According to the sources, the tax data was allegedly leaked from credentials of the two named officers.