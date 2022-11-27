Polling ends, counting of ballots begins for Azad Kashmir’s LG polls

Vote counts began after the polling ended for local bodies’ elections in Azad Kashmir today (Sunday)

The local bodies elections were held in Azad Kashmir today for the first time in over three decades.

In the first phase, the elections were held in three districts of Muzaffarabad division – Muzaffarabad, Neelum and Jhelum Valley – where voting process started at 8:00am and ended at 5:00pm.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission secretary said that 2,716 candidates, including 31 women, contested the local bodies elections in the Muzaffarabad division.

As many as 1,314 polling stations had been set up in the division, he said that 418 polling stations had been declared sensitive and 257 others as highly sensitive.

Around 4,500 personnel of AJK police had been deployed across the division while army troops were also available for security during elections.

After the phase-wised competition of elections in AJK, the development funds in the region will be spent through local councils instead of members of the AJK Assembly.