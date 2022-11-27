FIA gets two-day physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati

The district and sessions court of Islamabad granted on Sunday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The FIA team conducted the raid on the Swati’s house located in Chak Shehzad Farmhouses, Islamabad, early Sunday morning.

The FIA registered a case against him for threatening and abusing senior military officers in a tweet..

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Duty Magistrate Waqas Ahmad heard the case today. The FIA Islamabad produced Swati before the district court.

During the proceeding, the FIA requested the court for eight-day physical remand of the accused saying that he was arrested because of controversial tweets.

The investigation officer said he did not deny his tweet and this was done for the second time.

After hearing the FIA arguments, the court granted the two-day remand and ordered the federal agency ​​to produce him in the next hearing along with his medical report.

Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned saying that he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

Background

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter on Saturday, Swati, who is currently out on bail for posting controversial tweets against the armed forces, reacted to a tweet posted by a Twitter user.

He abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator has been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.