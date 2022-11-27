FIA arrests Azam Swati again for threatening, abusing senior military officers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Khan Swati was arrested Sunday by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) once again over controversial tweets regarding senior military officials.

He was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, early Sunday morning.

He will be produced in the duty magistrate’s court of Islamabad after some time.

An FIR has been registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

At the time of arrest, Azam Swati said that he has come out in favor of the rule of law and if he has committed any crime, present him before the magistrate.

Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned saying that he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

Background

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter on Saturday, Swati, who is currently out on bail for posting controversial tweets against the armed forces, reacted to a tweet posted by a Twitter user.

He abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator has been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.