Blocked payments to Google Play Store: SBP asks telcos to seek permission for DCB

With news that payments of up to $34 million due to Google for applications bought by users but charged to their phone bills stuck, the central bank clarified that the payments will be cleared but first telecommunication companies need to seek specific permission.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the State Bank of Pakistan rejected the suggestion that payments to Google were stuck at its end.

It explained that it had allowed companies to obtain certain Information Technology (IT) related services for their use and make foreign exchange payments of up to $100,000 per invoice.

These services include Satellite Transponder fees, international bandwidth / internet/ private line services, software licences, maintenance and support, and service to use electronic media and databases. After due process, the regulator had granted permission for such transaction.

But recently, the SBP said it discovered during an off-site reivew that this facility was being exploited by certain telecommunication companies.

“In addition to utilizing the aforesaid mechanism to remit funds for IT related services for their use, telcos were remitting bulk of the funds for video gaming, entertainment content, etc. purchased by their customers using airtime,” it said.

This was being done under Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), an online mobile payment method which allows users of telcos to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bill.

The central bank said that the telcos were allowing their customers to purchase products against airtime and then remitting funds abroad by claiming they were payments for acquisition of IT related services for their use.

“Thus, in effect the Telcos were acting as intermediaries / payment aggregators by facilitating acquisition of services by their subscribers.”

Terming it a violation of foreign exchange regulations, SBP said it had revoked the designation of the banks through which telcos for making payments. To facilitate their legitimate IT related payments, the central bank advised the telcos to resubmit their requests through their banks.

“If any entity, including a telco, intends to operate as an intermediary/payment aggregator and such arrangement involves outflow of foreign exchange, it has to approach SBP, separately through its bank, for seeking special permission for providing such services under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.”