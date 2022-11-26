Govt frets Dec 15 deadline for Reko Diq settlement

The federal government has started to get fidgety over meeting a December 15 deadline on reviving the Reko Diq project or risk paying a hefty fine of $9 billion penalty.

The importance of meeting the deadline was stressed on Saturday during a meeting of the Apex Committee on the Reko Diq Project on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

It was attended by Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Military Intelligence Director General Major General Iftikhar Hussan Chaudhry, MI Director Brig Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General’s office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting. Balochistan chief secretary and officials of the Balochistan government joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on implementing the agreed steps for completing the Reko Diq arrangement.

Dar highlighted the importance of completing the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and meet the December 15, 2022, deadline to avoid paying the fine.

He further stressed that it was important the project is revived at the earliest after the settlement.

During meeting, officials said that once the advice of the Supreme Court is received on a reference the government had filed, the necessary legislative steps will be taken in the provinces.

It was adde that all the relevant provinces are fully on board to execute the move.

The provincial governments also assured to complete all the codal formalities swiftly to meet the due date.

It was agreed that the successful completion of the arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of international investors.

The revival of Reko Diq project would give a much-needed boost to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and increase employment opportunities in the country.