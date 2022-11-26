Money received from UK: NAB summons property tycoon Malik Riaz on December 1

The apex anti-graft watchdog has summoned property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain to record his statement regarding the repatriation of £190 million (Rs50 billion) and transfer of land to a local trust.

In a summon issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Additional Director Faisal Qureshi to Malik Riaz on November 24 but which came to light on Saturday, the property tycoon has bene asked to appear before the watchdog to record his statement and submit supporting documentary evidence in an inquiry against public office holders and other associates for the alleged misuse of authority, financial gains and criminal breach of trust in recovery of crime proceeds received from the UK and illegal sealing of its record.

The notice stated that Malik Riaz’s son, Ali Riaz Malik had entered into an out-of-court settlement with UK’s anti-graft watchdog National Crime Agency (NCA) for repatriation of funds to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, NAB said that Riaz’s Bahria Town ‘donated’ land measuring 458 acres, four marlas and 58 square feet in Mauza Barkala, Sohawa in Jhelum district for the construction of the Al-Qadir Trust University.

“Therefore, you are in possession of information / evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the said offence(s),” read the notice.

It subsequently asked Riaz to appear before it on December 1 at 11am with complete records relating to purchase of the land, and the agreement or deed through which it was donated to a trust along with the relevant revenue documents.

Riaz was directed to provide evidence of any other land or donation he, his family or his business may have transferred to the Al-Qadir Trust or any of its trustees irrespective of the mode.

The notice warned that should he fail to comply, he could face prosecution under NAB law.