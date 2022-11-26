Imran will not be able to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies

As former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called time on his long march by announcing to exiting the assemblies, government allies scoffed at the idea, preferring to wait and see if the move actually comes to pass.

Speaking on a television program on a private television network, Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah was confident that Imran will be unable to follow through on his announcement.

“I believe he should leave the assemblies but elections should be held on time,” he asserted.

Similarly, appearing on SAMAA TV, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he expects another U-turn from Imran.

“He will take a U-turn on this,” he said, adding that members of Imran’s party will not support this move.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed PTI’s rally on Saturday as ‘anticlimactic’ and that Imran cut a frustrated figure who had resorted to ‘resignation drama’.

“Imran demand from Rawalpindi is not Azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP and Punjab be used as political props?”