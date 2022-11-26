Possible what Wasim Akram wrote about me was to promote his book: Salim Malik

Former right-handed batsman Saleem Malik dismissed assertions made about him by former swing bowler Wasim Akram in his book.

In his recently released tell-all book, “Sultan”, Wasim Akram wrote about his life, especially his playing days and how he was treated by certain famous players of the time.

Certain fragments of the book have come to the fore, including one which is less than kind towards Malik, accusing him of treating the king of swing ‘like a slave’.

Giving reaction to Wasim Akram’s book, Malik was of the view that his former teammate may have likely written what he did to promote the book.

“I was trying to call him but he did not answer. I will ask him what was the reason for writing what he did,” Malik said on Saturday.

On the specific fragment that Malik forced a young Akram to wash his clothes while on tour, Malik laughed it off, suggesting that the Sultan of Swing was being far too creative with his words.

“Its not as if he was washing it by hand,” Malik said, adding that while on tour, there were washing machines to clean the clothes and if anything, Akram would have had to just put in a load.

Malik said that Akram was five years his junior and played his first when he was the captian.

“If I was narrow minded, I would not have given him the chance to bowl,” Malik said as he scoffed at another of Akram’s allegations.

The right-handed batsman who faced a lifetime ban from the sport for corruption, further said that he had attempted to contact Akram but could not get through.

In his book Sultan, Akram had less than kind words for former cricketer Saleem Malik – who was ultimately banned for match fixing. The ban was later lifted.

Akram who played with Malik for nearly a decade in the national side, called the right-handed batsman “narrow-minded” and a selfish person.

“During New Zealand tour Saleem Malik ordered me to clean his shoes and clothes,” Akram claimed, adding that “Saleem Malik thought I was his slave.”