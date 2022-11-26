All plans of Imran have failed terribly: Maryam Nawaz

As former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan prepared to return before the public for the first time after being targeted in Wazirabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) termed all plans of the PTI chief a massive failure.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that all plans of Imran had failed terribly.

“Failed long march, drama after drama, and lies but the truth is Imran’s plans failed,” Maryam said.

She added that Imran’s nine-year-plan, conspiracy to dissolve governments, plan for installing favorite chief of army staff (COAS), creating roadblocks in appointing army chief, plan for making any new army chief controversial, all had failed.

She was referring to the