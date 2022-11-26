What services on Google Play Store in Pakistan could be impacted after new payment directives?

With State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) changing payment methodology for apps downloaded from online app market places from December 1, it is likely to cause some issues for Android users in Pakistan who currently pay for apps through talk time bought on their SIMs.

Contrary to some misleading reports online, users will still be able to access the Play Store after December 1 and even make app purchases using their credit and debit cards but not through their phone carrier anymore.

The issue cropped up after SBP stopped a payment of $34 million to international tech companies as it attempted to stop the flow of dollars leaving the country.

The Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) online mobile payment system, which enables customers to make purchases using their cell credit, was reportedly halted by the SBP. As a result, the $34 million payment to online service providers including Google, Amazon, and Meta has been suspended.

Amin-ul-Haq, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, has recently become aware of the problem and has written to Ishaq Dar, the Finance Minister, requesting that the central bank resume the payments.

Zong and Fortumo, a mobile payments business, had launched Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) in 2016, allowing users to add subscriptions and Google Play Store purchases to their monthly cell bills.

The model was then copied by other carriers including Mobilink and Telenor.

It proved to be a popular move that allowed large swathes of unbanked subscribers to access paid applications on Google’s Play Store.

So if you are someone who has an app subscription or any other recurring payment which is paid through your particular carrier, you may want to switch your payment method to keep using the app.

All the free apps available will also remain available to you to download and use without restrictions.