Murad Saeed issued fresh summons to appear before FIA

Former federal communications minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Murad Saeed has been asked once again to join federal investigations into the brutal murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has been tasked with probing the murder, had asked Saeed to join investigations based on what he claimed publicly to know about Sharif in the moments leading up to his murder in Kenya.

The FIA said that Saeed had claimed to have Sharif’s laptop in his possession. They requested the former minister to provide the device so that it could be subject to forensic analysis to trace any clues to his murder and for investigations to proceed in a meaningful way.

Saeed had been summoned by the FIA on November 21, but he had failed to show and had instead sent a letter with ten questions of his own.

The FIA, however, has now summoned Saeed to appear before it at its Islamabad office on Monday, November 28.