Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Nine terrorists killed in Kohlu encounter

Terrorists were said to be involved in Kohlu Bazar bomb blast that killed two people
Samaa Web Desk Nov 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: FILE</p>

PHOTO: FILE

At least nine terrorists were killed when security forces conducted a search operation in the Kohlu District of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the military media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday evening, a search operation had been launched in the Kohlu district to apprehend terrorists involved in the Kholu bazar bomb blast which had left at least three dead and injured 19 others.

During the search, security forces encountered a group of terrorists.

There was an exchange of fire, in which security forces shot dead nine militants and arrested three others in an injured condition.

ISPR said that these terrorists had planted the Kohlu Bazaar bomb.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Terrorist

Balochistan

ISPR

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div