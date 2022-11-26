Nine terrorists killed in Kohlu encounter

At least nine terrorists were killed when security forces conducted a search operation in the Kohlu District of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the military media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday evening, a search operation had been launched in the Kohlu district to apprehend terrorists involved in the Kholu bazar bomb blast which had left at least three dead and injured 19 others.

During the search, security forces encountered a group of terrorists.

There was an exchange of fire, in which security forces shot dead nine militants and arrested three others in an injured condition.

ISPR said that these terrorists had planted the Kohlu Bazaar bomb.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.