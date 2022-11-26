WhatsApp data leak puts half billion users at risk

Data of almost half a billion WhatsApp users has allegedly been compromised and put up for sale, according to a post on a well-known hacker community site.

The article claims to be offering a current database containing 487 million mobile phone numbers used for WhatsApp, which covers information from 84 countries.

Many sources have verified that the post is likely to be accurate.

This indicates that nearly a quarter of WhatsApp’s two billion monthly active users may be in danger of their data being leaked.

According to reports, over 32 million of the leaked records came from US consumers, while 11 million came from users in the UK.

Other countries whose data was leaked include 45 million from Egypt, 35 million from Italy, 29 million from Saudi Arabia, 20 million from France, and 20 million from Turkey.

Russia is among a slew of other countries from whom a combined 10 million numbers were leaked.

The US dataset was being sold for the highest figure for $7,000.

It was followed by the British data set, going for a relative cheaper price of $2,500.

It appears that data of specific countries is currently up for grabs.

The most concerning part is that almost all 2,000 of the numbers shared with Cybernews in a sample request were confirmed to be WhatsApp users, indicating that it doesn’t appear to be a hollow threat intended to intimidate the Meta-owned company.

The potential uses of leaked phone numbers are many including phishing and marketing, underscore the necessity of an effective ID theft prevention technology.

The instant messaging app has a history of vulnerabilities and frauds. This is not the first time that it has made news about data security.