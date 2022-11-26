Watch Live
Azam Swati threatens, abuses senior military officer

Says he will 'follow' the military officer at every forum
Samaa Web Desk Nov 26, 2022
<p>Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati. Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati on Saturday again threatened and abused a senior military officer in public.

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter on Saturday, Swati, who is currently out on bail for posting controversial tweets against the armed forces, reacted to a tweet posted by a Twitter user.

He abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

In a video, in which Swati cannot be seen but was allegedly heard, bashes former army chiefs and questions them for enriching themselves during their tenure.

Swati named four army chiefs and went on to state that an attempt was made to assassinate Pakistan’s most popular leader Imran Khan.

Swati proceeded to cite the example of the Indian army chief who was appointed in April 2022, had assets of just Indian Rupees 2.9 million.

“They must tell how did they manage to accrue such an extensive asset portfolio, says Swati.

